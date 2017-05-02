Bella Hadid and La La Anthony hit the Met Gala Red Carpet in some #NSFW looks

The Met Gala has come and gone. But it was filled with celebrity sightings that we should really talk about. A few couples made their red carpet debuts — and a few people showed up single, set on what I assume was sweet, sweet revenge. And then Serena Williams showed up and officially debuted her baby bump and nothing else mattered.

Here are our favorite gossip moments from this year’s Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their red carpet debut.

Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, historically have only really nice, really vague things to say about each other. They proved their love is unquestionably the real thing by lovingly gazing at each other on the red carpet. A-Rod even shared a photo of him taking a photo of J.Lo on his Instagram, writing “Admiring Jennifer doing her thing on the carpet at the #MetGala2017.” Boring! She did look very nice, I should add, albeit completely off theme, in a baby blue Valentino gown.

You're never fully dressed without a smile... #metball2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Also, I should note that while J.Lo was jamming to “Bad and Bougee,” Rodriguez was just seated, trying to remember how he got there.

When a dancer always a dancer @jlo #metball A post shared by Giancarlo Giammetti (@privategg) on May 1, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their official debut, too.

Gomez, 24, and her “Starboy” beau, 27, were heavy petting on the carpet. Lots of PDA with these two. Selena even whispered a classic red carpet “I love you!” These two are truly doing the most.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Gomez wore a pale pink gown by Coach, because I guess she and Jennifer Lopez had a pow wow about how the only way to prove your love is pure is to wear pastel at the Met Gala and go completely against the theme.

Serena Williams made a debut too — her baby bump!

The 35-year-old hit the Met Gala red carpet with fiancé Alex Ohanian in tow — but more importantly, the chicest accessory of all. That’s right. A dang baby bump. Don't mind the beautifully dressed ghoul behind her (yes, I'm talking about Mary Kate Olsen).

Hello #SerenaWilliams ☺️💚 A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial) on May 1, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

We’ve truly come so far from her accidentally announcing her pregnancy on Snapchat the other week.

Revenge is best served naked. Just ask La La Anthony and Bella Hadid.

La La Anthony, who separated from husband Carmelo over rumors of infidelity he couldn’t even bother to be subtle about, looked really great. She wore a custom Thai Nguyen Atelier gown that was naked-esque. You think Carmelo sees what he’s missing?

Unbreakable 🖤#metgala A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on May 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Much like La La, Bella Hadid — who split from ex-boyfriend The Weeknd last November — decided the best revenge was best form of revenge was to go naked. The model wore some sort of glittering futuresque unitard that left little to the imagination. Does Alexander Wang secretly hate her? Is this some sort of passive aggressive move to make her look her worst?

@alexanderwangny giving it❤️thank you for being my super date ❤️👑💋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 2, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Too bad The Weeknd (who looked quite lovely himself) was too busy nuzzled up to Selena Gomez’s literal bosom and didn’t notice. Better luck next time, dear.