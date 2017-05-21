Beyonce had a predictably glamorous baby shower

It seems so long ago that Beyonce shook us all to our very respective cores by announcing that she was pregnant with twins. Since then, she has given us no other information, because Beyonce will do whatever she wants, on her terms, when she decides to do it. So speculate as we may want to, we don’t really know what the gender of these babies are. And we don’t know when they’re due either.

This could be a hint though: Over the weekend, Beyonce threw a celebrity studded push party, a celebration known to us normals as a baby shower.

The 35-year-old decorated her belly with henna, of course, and was joined by the likes of La La Anthony (who is really showing Carmelo what he’s missing after those cheating rumors) and Serena Williams (who is expecting herself). Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was there too, and shared some highlights on her Instagram.

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Ms. Tina has been pretty vocal about how excited she is to meet the twins, too. Even though, supposedly, she doesn’t know what their sex will be, either. That’s right, Ms. Tina is just as much out of the loop as we are. “I would be happy with whatever God gives me,” she told Extra in April. “It’s the biggest blessing [to be a grandmother again]. I’m so excited!” That’s nice!

The superstar has been laying low in the past couple of months, communicating with her fans solely through loads and loads of pictures on her Instagram. But recently, Our Lady Bey — along with husband Jay-Z, 47, and daughter Blue Ivy, 5 — have chosen Los Angeles as their new home base for their growing family. According to Hollywood Life, the Carters dropped $120 million on their new, luxurious Bel Air mansion. It’s got everything, literally. Four pools, eight bedrooms and um, bulletproof glass on the windows. “The house is beyond words,” a source told Page Six. “No expense was spared.” Lovely!

So now we just sit and wait for announcement of the twins birth. And wait.

And wait.