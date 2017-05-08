Did Brad Pitt secretly have a stint in a VIP rehab?

Last week, Brad Pitt rubbed some sand on his beautiful face, low-key admitted to being a hipster, and told the world he was sober. Now Page Six has learned that Pitt didn’t do it all alone: the 53-year-old reportedly attended a special VIP facility for professional help.

Sources — could be anyone at this point, but my guess is Cruella DeVil from “101 Dalmations,” just ‘cause — tell the site that Pitt attended meetings and therapy sessions at a discreet facility in a private residence. The center, designed for high-profile Hollywood figures, was set up by some wealthy anonymous person who suffered with substance abuse issues and wanted to help others in a similar position.

“He has used this time for a lot of self-reflection, self-improvement,” says the source. The program has intense group and one-on-one sessions to aid with recovery from dependency — among other things. Alcohol abuse? Check. Loving the sweet stank of marijuana? Check. Finding out the love of your life has divorced you and wants sole custody of the kids? Check!

A few days ago, the “Allied” star opened up to GQ Style about laying off the good stuff.

"I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff or something," he said. "Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings.

"I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that,” he continued. “I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again… [I] don’t want to live that way anymore.”

Well it’s certainly rude if someone from a private facility leaked this information. But it’s great that Pitt is making moves to like, improve himself — even if it took Jolie divorcing him for him to get it together. Nevertheless, I am so proud of you, William Bradley Pitt. If you ever need a shoulder to cry on, be a dear and let me know.