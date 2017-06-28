Britney Spears is mad that you think she lip syncs

Britney Spears — a woman who lip syncs sometimes — is pissed off that you think she just, like, relies on lip syncing. OK, girl.

During a chat on an Israeli TV show, Britney clapped back at all you haters that have criticized her for using pre-recorded tracks. On how much of her Piece of Me shows are live, she said, “I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live,” she said. “I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’ sa mixture of my voice and the playback.

Exclusive: Britney in a new interview for the Israeli TV about her playback issue! pic.twitter.com/19NKnnRgH0 — Britney In Israel (@Stan4Godney) June 27, 2017

“It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time,” the 35-year-old “Toxic” singer said. “I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.” OK, but you’re still also lip syncing, right?

Fresh accusations of Spears’ lip-syncing came up at the beginning of June when a video from a Tokyo concert surfaced. In the video, Spears gets her microphone caught in her hair, but when she tries to untangle the mic her vocals are still audible

I mean, listen, Brit. Nobody is expecting you to be dancing your ass off and singing at the same time. I mean, you didn’t even do that in your prime, did you? As a member of her management team, Adam Leber, once said, it’s quite a feat. “To put on the show that she puts on, it’s virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does… There’s no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time.” He’s right! I’ve tried! In the mirror in my room in the dark of night.

Anyway, it’s totally fine, Brit. We know you can’t sing all the time. We’re not even sure if we’ve heard your voice without autotune in a while, so we’re not expecting much.

You just keep doing you, babe.

