Surprise! Caitlyn Jenner said something ignorant about the GOP baseball attack

Is Caitlyn Jenner purposefully saying words out of her mouth in a desperate bid for attention? Maybe! At least, that’s the only excuse I can think of for her latest gaffe.

Jenner, a longtime Republican and one-time Trump supporter, spoke out about last week’s GOP baseball practice attack. The shooting left House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise critically injured.

The 67-year-old was speaking at the College Republicans’ National Convention late last week when she was asked to comment about coverage of the attack. “Nobody deserves what happened out there,” she said. “There’s no justification for it. There’s crazy people in the world — we know that. … We have to minimize that kind of stuff. But, as far as the people who were injured, it’s an absolute shame.”

Then the kicker. “Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot,” she added. “Liberals can’t even shoot straight!” Oh, dear.

People were obviously not very happy with Jenner. So they took to Twitter, as you do.

“OMG. This is Disgusting. Absolutely shameful. @Caitlyn_Jenner,” wrote "Will & Grace"a ctress Debra Messing.

This comment is not ok, @Caitlyn_Jenner,” wrote Shannon Watts, who founded Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “Key trait American shooters share isn’t political party, but history of domestic violence.”

This comment is not ok, @Caitlyn_Jenner. Key trait American shooters share isnt political party, but history of domestic violence. https://t.co/HqD6YtW24h — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 17, 2017

Dan Savage, an author and activist, had a hot take — as he always, thankfully, does. “The liberal black lesbian married cop who took out the shooter got the job done, you asswipe.” Spicy!

The liberal black lesbian married cop who took out the shooter got the job done, you asswipe. https://t.co/5xNpEe6GNr — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) June 18, 2017

So yeah, Jenner said a bad thing and here’s hoping she learns her lesson soon. There are too many tragedies happening every freaking week to make light of them. In the words of a person who never really grew out of the 90's and early aughts, take a chill pilll, Jenner!