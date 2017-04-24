Caitlyn Jenner just found out Kris Jenner is mad at her about her memoir

Caitlyn Jenner just found out that her ex-wife Kris is mad at her. She may or may not have internet access.

According to Us Weekly, Caitlyn didn’t know about Kris’s angry reaction to her new memoir until her “Good Morning America” appearance on Monday morning. Kris told her daughters that after reading the book, she’s done with Caitlyn. And Caitlyn didn’t miss a beat.

During her appearance on the morning show, she told Michael Strahan that she doesn’t even watch the show anymore, thank you very much. “Hey, it’s a reality show. It is drama, but I’m just kind of sorry she went down that road.” Sure doesn’t sound like your sorry, bud!

“I think the book is extraordinarily honest and it is my perspective. And obviously when you do a book there are different opinions,” Caitlyn said. Welll memoirs are supposedly more about facts than opinions, but whatever you say.

As you may recall, some excerpts from the 67-year-old’s memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” were released last week. Caitlyn spoke at length about her not at all torrid love affair with Kris, and noted that the sex was adequate. She even went to far as to claim that Kris knew about her gender issues, and that they were a subject of dispute between the two.

Kris Jenner was pretty mad when she found out Caitlyn was peddling stories about their mediocre sex life. In an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the 61-year-old told daughters Khloé and Kim that none of it makes sense. “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time. Everything she says is all made up.

“I’m not gonna be used as a person who benefits someone else’s life just to make them look better,” she said. “I just can’t sit back and be an enabler anymore.”

Looks like this train of dysfunction is only getting started! Settle in because it’s going to be a juicy, extremely entertaining ride.