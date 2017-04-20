Kris Jenner is pretty furious that Caitlyn exposed their mediocre sex life

Kris Jenner is not exactly happy with Caitlyn right now.

The evil genius slash Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is, in fact, infuriated. And it’s definitely because of all of the details coming out of Caitlyn’s memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

In a preview for an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the 61-year-old tells daughters Khloé and Kim that none of it makes sense. “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time.” Ooh, Kris. Ya burnt! “Everything she says is all made up. What does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a—hole.”

Methinks Jenner is referring to Caitlyn’s running commentary about their sexual relations during their marriage. Remember yesterday, when the 67-year-old tried to convince us that “good and frequent sex” was anything more than a clinical description?

The former Olympian also noted that their relations were “imbued with love,” although she wasn’t necessarily “comfortable with the act.”

Since nobody wants their ex-partner blowing up their lack of sexual prowess in a memoir, Kris is fighting back the only way she can — through passive aggressive confessionals on her hit E! television show. “I’m not gonna be used as a person who benefits someone else’s life just to make them look better,” she says, bathed in a glowing ethereal light for some reason. “ I just can’t sit back and be an enabler anymore.”

In an excerpt from Caitlyn’s book, she claims that Kris knew about her desire to transition, saying “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her. This will always be a subject of dispute between us.

“She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

And hopefully, (please, for the love of Dumbledore) this will be the last time we talk about this. Capisce?