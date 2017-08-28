Caitlyn Jenner called out by trans activist for her support of Trump

At an event Sunday, Caitlyn Jenner was confronted by trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston for supporting Trump. Facebook screengrab.

On the day after Trump banned transgender people from serving in the military, trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston called B.S. on Caitlin Jenner for being a supporter of 45.

"It’s really f—d up that you continue to support somebody... that does everything with the military, that’s erasing our f—ing community," Preston told Jenner at a Trans Chorus event in L.A. She posted a video of the confrontation on her Facebook page.

Jenner did vote for Trump, but has since expressed criticism of some of his policies. In July, when Trump first announced his plan to ban transgender people from the military, Jenner tweeted, “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Then again, in early August, she was spotted driving her convertible in Malibu wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

For Preston, it’s too little too late. "As long as we continue to be the ones that are most impacted by the choices that you make, it is not OK," she continued.

When Trans Chorus co-chair Dena Williams tried to intervene, Preston criticized her for accepting Jenner’s donation. “Taking her money and doing all that? It makes us complicit,” and "How are we gonna fight anyone if she’s giving money to the people that are destroying us?"

When Jenner attempted to defend herself, saying “You don’t know me,” Preston fired back, “Yes, I do. You’re a f—ing fraud and a fake.”

On Twitter, she further defended her stance: “Desperate times call for #desperate measures. A #loud, #angry#black #trans #woman" is more affective than a #dead one.”