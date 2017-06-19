France’s former First Lady says she definitely didn’t get with Donald Trump

Carla Bruni is a Italian-French songwriter and former model — of course she is — who is married to Nicholas Sarkozy. Nicholas Sarkozy is a dude who used to be the president of a little country I like to call France. Anyway, Bruni would like you all to know that she definitely never had an affair with Donald Trump because, ew.

The 49-year-old first denied rumors that she had come between Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples in 1991. In a story about the disintegration of Trump and Maple’s relationship, the New York Post alleged that Trump was leaving Maples for Bruni. And Trump, of course, confirmed it the following day.

Bruni was always pretty adamant that it was both a lie and a desperate ploy for attention. Sounds like our president! “Trump is obviously a lunatic,” she told the Daily Mail later that year. “It’s so untrue and I’m deeply embarrassed by it.”

But it’s been 26 years, and for some reason Donald Trump is the president of the United States. So Bruni just wants to double check and make sure you know that she would literally never.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, the mention of Trump makes her obviously uncomfortable. “Actually the whole situation was very vague and just did not exist. So I was very surprised when he went to the press,” she says.

“There’s not much I can say,” she continues. “What I can say is that I think democracy is better than dictatorships, and democracy is about elections. So .. we respect democracy.” Really don’t know what you’re talking about Bruni, but OK!

Otherwise, I get it, girl. I'm not even a cool Italian-French lady, and I would be really insulted if Donald Trump went around telling people that we had an affair. Who does that?