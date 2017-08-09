Ranking the most shocking celebrity breakups of 2017 (so far)

We're only eight months into 2017, but the breakups are piling up. While this year has given its all to the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z, some couples haven’t been so lucky. Here are all the top 10 major breakups of 2017 so far, from “Oh, yeah, not surprising,” to “Say what now?”

10. Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Amber and Elon called it quits in early August, and sources say it ultimately came down to timing. Mmhm, OK. Methinks it may have been a rebound situation — Heard had split from Johnny Depp, husband of 15-months; and Musk was coming off of his second divorce from his second wife. You know what they say about rebounds — they mostly never last.

9. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

These two weren’t so much a matter of “if” but “when” given all the relationship and personal drama. They first separated in 2015; then he maybe cheated with the nanny; then they called off the divorce; then Affleck completed treatment for alcohol addiction; then they decided to finally nip the thing in the bud in April. That’s a lot!

8. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Because the most volatile relationships are bound to burst in flames, news of Chyna and Kardashian’s final breakup came via a very intense Instagram meltdown, thanks to the latter. He posted Chyna’s nudes and followed up with a slew of accusations, calling attention to Chyna’s alleged promiscuity and rampant drug use. She slammed him for unrepentantly breaking revenge porn laws. Very intense! Thankfully, they’ve decided to take care of the rest of their issues behind closed doors.

7. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

When two thirsty people come together in a romantic union, you figure either they’re going to break up immediately, or they will continually find strength from each other’s quest for all-encompassing fame. These two ended up being the former.

6. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

According to an interview she gave in Playboy’s March/April issue, Scarlett Johansson decided she no longer believed in monogamy some time ago. While she was still married. Johansson split from her husband of over two years, Romain Dauriac, early this year. Now she’s apparently making out with Colin Jost from SNL.

5. Janet Jackson and Wissam al Mana

The romantic in me wanted these two to be together forever. But getting married and then getting divorced is kind of Jackson’s thing — she’s not a woman who can be pinned down. Which is probably why the pair split shortly after the birth of their very cute son, Eissa. Aw, man.

4. Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix

Was it that allegation of sexual harassment? Or just that Summer Phoenix wasn’t into Casey Affleck’s beard during his Oscar win? Nobody will know, but the two announced their plans for divorce in early August. At least he’ll always have that Oscar.

3. Carmelo and Lala Anthony

Carmelo and Lala have been together for a long time. But all of a sudden, the two were separated, and Carmelo was plagued with rumors of infidelity and impregnating a woman that was definitely not Lala. Yikes. It’s chill though — he’s still posting thirsty pictures of her on his Instagram.

2. Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee

Jesse Williams was celebrated for having a non-famous wife, but then he turned around and divorced from her and then started dating Minka Kelly. Take that for what it’s worth.

1. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, celebrated “normal” celebrity couple, announced their separation last week, and it was a real bummer. The couple has been married for eight entire years and share a 4-year-old son, Jack. There are a lot of rumors about what could have caused their split, but one thing is for sure: Love is probably dead, right?