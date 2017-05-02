These celebs broke the rules at Met Gala 2017 — with selfies, of course

The Met Gala is an exclusive event. Naturally, there is a no-selfie rule. But rules are meant to be broken, whether Anna Wintour approves or not.

The no social media policy was implemented in 2015 and is basically not ever taken seriously. So these celebs said, whatever, I don’t care, and broke the rules to post grainy, unprofessional pictures to Instagram. Let’s dive in!

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Kylie Jenner

Is this the least bit surprising? According to E! News, the social media star broke the event’s rule to get her “annual bathroom selfie,” which, okay girl. The epic selfie had everyone, and everything: Lily Aldrige, A$Ap Rocky, Sean “Diddy Combs,” Paris Jackson, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Brie Larson, Frank Ocean, the top of a soap dispenser and a pretty typical beige square tile. Fun! Except, probably not fun for whoever in there actually had to use the bathroom.

It's not a party until you hang out with @reesewitherspoon in the ladies room 😆 A post shared by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on May 2, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

Eva Chen

Eva Chen, erstwhile editor-in-chief of Lucky, posted a bathroom selfie herself. But she opted for a more intimate take. And by intimate, I mean the photo just included herself and Reese Witherspoon. “It’s not a party until you hang out with @reesewitherspoon in the ladies room,” she wrote. I guess I’ve never really been to a party then, huh? Really makes you think.

Good times with good people @armiehammer @nickjonas @thisisechambers ❤️🎉 #metgala2017 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 2, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra — looking like the Carmen Sandiego 2017 needs — posted a candid photo of herself joined by Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers and Nick Jonas. “Good times with good people,” she wrote. How nice.

"My energy comes from freedom and a rebellious spirit"- Rei Kawakubo A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on May 1, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Janelle Monae

If you take a selfie at the Met Gala, and nobody else is in it, are you even really famous? Do you even really exist? These are all legitimate questions for Janelle Monae, who did just that.

I was so lucky to be seated next to #rogerfederer last night at the #metball he is very nice and so funny when he is not playing #tennis Que suerte que me tocó sentarme a lado de Roger Federer me hizo reír todo la noche. Tan serio que se ve cuando juega tennis 🎾 #switzerland #nyc A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 2, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek was very excited to be seated next to Roger Federer and maybe has a crush on him. “I was so lucky to be seated next to Roger Federer last night at the Met Ball he is very nice and so funny when he is not playing tennis.” Yeah, hot dudes make me write in run on sentences too, girl.

My girl last night at #metball2017 A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on May 2, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne

Bobby Cannavale — star of the unfortunately canceled “Vinyl” — shared a picture of his partner, Rose Byrne, bathed in a pinkish light and honestly, it’s so beautiful. “My girl last night at #MetBall2017,” he wrote. I know this isn’t a selfie, but it still broke the rules and it’s still extremely heartwarming, so there.

#sisters reunited A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on May 1, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang can pretty much do whatever he wants. And for some reason, he found it imperative to share a candid photo of Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Amy Schumer, the latter with a look of purely distilled fear in her eye. “#Sisters reunited,” he wrote. Whatever that means.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on May 1, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian — who dressed like a very glamorous, virginal peasant — is so old school that she shared a selfie on Snapchat. Is she the only celeb who hasn't mostly given up on the platform? Anyway, this one is important because Rihanna is in it serving looks, okay?