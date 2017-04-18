 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Celebrities

Chris Brown is out punching people again

The singer continues to be a really horrible dude.

By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : April 18, 2017
Chris Brown Halloween Party
Chris Brown. Photo: Getty Images
WTF is wrong with Chris Brown?
 
The singer, who has a history of violence, allegedly punched a photographer at a nightclub in Tampa, Florida. According to E! News, Brown and his crew were getting riled up in a back corner for no reason. Per the Tampa Police Department, Vines reported Mr. Brown sucker punched him for allegedly taking photos — but left the scene by the time officers arrived. It’s upsetting that this kind of behavior has grown to be seen as typical from the TK-year-old singer.
 
Let’s talk about all the abuse and physical altercations Mr. Brown has been involved with, shall we?
 
In 2014, he punched a fan who tried to get a picture with him. Last summer, he was investigated for assault with a deadly weapon. And in 2009 he assaulted his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. Earlier this year, his most recent ex-girlfriend, Karreuche Tran, filed a restraining order against him.
 
It’s infuriating that a grown man continues to act this way, and that other people continue to pay the cost. Grow up, dude. Get help.
 
Tags:Chris Brown

Have Your SayLeave a comment

 
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe