Chris Evans comes to Jimmy Kimmel's defense after tearful monologue

Captain America clapped back at a former congressman for his insensitive tweet.

Matt Juul
 Published : May 04, 2017
Chris Evans Oscars Vanity Fair
Chris Evans. Photo: Getty Images

As usual, Captain America isn’t backing down from a fight, this time with former congressman Joe Walsh.

Boston’s very own superhero Chris Evans is clapping back at the ex-representative from Illinois over his extremely insensitive tweet about Jimmy Kimmel’s recent heart-wrenching monologue. The late-night host broke into tears while talking about his newborn son’s congenital heart disease diagnosis, as well as the importance of the Affordable Care Act.

After the clip of Kimmel’s speech went viral, Walsh took to Twitter to criticize the comic, saying that his “sad story” shouldn’t force others to “pay for somebody else’s health care.”

The Marvel movie star and Sudbury native was having none of that and blasted Walsh with a tweet of his own on Wednesday afternoon, urging folks to not lose their “humanity.”

This isn’t the first time that Evans has used his social media platform to help others or express his political beliefs. The actor previously gave his support to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for her fight against assault weapons,  and was also pretty “devastated” over the election of Donald Trump in November.

Everyone from “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg to New Hampshire native and “Late Night” star Seth Meyers gave Kimmel and his family some love this week. Even Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton couldn’t help but speak out on social media.

Kimmel thanked everyone for their support on Tuesday and encouraged his fans to donate to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. 

Tags:Chris EvansJimmy Kimmel LiveBoston
 
