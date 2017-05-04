Chris Evans comes to Jimmy Kimmel's defense after tearful monologue

As usual, Captain America isn’t backing down from a fight, this time with former congressman Joe Walsh.

Boston’s very own superhero Chris Evans is clapping back at the ex-representative from Illinois over his extremely insensitive tweet about Jimmy Kimmel’s recent heart-wrenching monologue. The late-night host broke into tears while talking about his newborn son’s congenital heart disease diagnosis, as well as the importance of the Affordable Care Act.

After the clip of Kimmel’s speech went viral, Walsh took to Twitter to criticize the comic, saying that his “sad story” shouldn’t force others to “pay for somebody else’s health care.”

Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 2, 2017

The Marvel movie star and Sudbury native was having none of that and blasted Walsh with a tweet of his own on Wednesday afternoon, urging folks to not lose their “humanity.”

Its fair to have opposing views on healthcare, but our humanity should guide us when, where and how to engage. This is beyond misplaced, Joe https://t.co/CXbtUqq6TW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 3, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Evans has used his social media platform to help others or express his political beliefs. The actor previously gave his support to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for her fight against assault weapons, and was also pretty “devastated” over the election of Donald Trump in November.

Not anti-gun, but certain weapons should only be in certain hands. I support @MassAGO enforcement of the assault weapons ban #StandWithMaura — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2016

This is an embarrassing night for America. We've let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We've let a bully set our course. I'm devastated. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 9, 2016

Everyone from “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg to New Hampshire native and “Late Night” star Seth Meyers gave Kimmel and his family some love this week. Even Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton couldn’t help but speak out on social media.

Things got a bit dusty in the Meyers' house this morning. Love to the entire Kimmel family. https://t.co/1VlaTMn2SP — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 2, 2017

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

Watch & prepare to tear up. Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care.https://t.co/2kTEeUEG2f — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2017

Kimmel thanked everyone for their support on Tuesday and encouraged his fans to donate to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.