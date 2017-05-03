Chris Rock recognizes that maybe he was a “piece of s—t” for cheating on his wife

Apparently, this is the week to open up about your divorce and own up to being a bonehead. First, Brad Pitt did it. Now, Chris Rock is joining in on the fun.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 52-year-old comedian talks his return to comedy — and all the things that have changed in the last few years.

In 2016, Rock finalized his divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock. They had been separated in 2014 over claims of infidelity. How original! Promoting what he fondly calls his alimony tour, Rock gets real about like, how big of a bummer divorce is.

“I wasn’t a good husband a lot of the times….Getting divorced, you have to f—king start over. You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

He’s even gotten a bit introspective in his shows, revealing that yeah, maybe he was the worst for a while there. “I was a piece of s—t,” he told the crowd in one of his shows. Then he went into detail about cheating on his wife with three different women: one famous, one semifamous, and one of the “retail class.” Chill, bro.

According to E! News, the comedian thought he could get away with cheating because he was famous. Nope! “That’s bulls—t,” he admits. “That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down.”

Rock previously was going around talking smack about his wife, but he’s recently come to his senses and toned it down a bit. “I asked myself, ‘Do I want to be angry for a year?’ It’s not a cool place to be. It’s not healthy.

“[Besides] it’s not fair. I have a mic, she doesn’t. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That’s not cool. I’m going to have to see her at weddings and graduation.”

It makes me so proud that a 52-year-old man found maturity and common sense all by himself. Bravo, my dude.