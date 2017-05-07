Please tell me the Chris Rock and Kerry Washington rumors aren’t true

Chris Rock is making a comeback, didn’t you know? The 52-year-old comedian has been opening up about his divorce — and maybe cheating on his wife with a variety of women while on what he fondly calls his alimony tour. “I was a piece of s—t,” he told the crowd in one of his recent shows. After, he went into detail about cheating on his wife with three different women: one famous, one semifamous, and one of the uh, “retail class.” Okay!

Now, sources are telling Page Six that they know who the famous woman was. Allegedly, it was no other than perfect, beautiful angel Kerry Washington. Say it ain’t so!

According to the site, Rock cheated on his wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, while he and Washington were filming “I Think I Love My Wife.” And yeah, that’s a movie about him having fantasies of cheating on his wife. “That went on for a while, for like six months, and [Malaak] found out. There’s no gray area.”

While rumors were swirling back in 2007 about Rock and Washington’s alleged affair, Washington, now 40, was engaged to actor David Moscow. #Scandal!

A source close to Chris Rock brushes off the routine as just like, comedy, you know? It’s not like, real, or anything. “I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé,” the source says. As if Beyoncé would ever be so foolish.

“He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from [Malaak] around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.”

Washington, of course, is now joyfully and very privately married to Nnamadi Asomugha. They have two kids that nobody has ever seen: daughter Isabelle and son Caleb.

I’m wishing and hoping that this is nothing more than a rumor. Because like, Kerry Washington is too smart to succumb to the charms of one Chris Rock, right?

Right?