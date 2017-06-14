Christina El Moussa’s new boyfriend is shady AF

Christina El Moussa, star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” has a new boyfriend. His name is Doug Spedding! Us Weekly confirms that the two have been dating for the last few weeks — and in fact, the pair dated years ago, before her marriage to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa (who filed for divorce in January).

But here’s the thing: Ol’ Doug? Might have a very shady back story. And In Touch has all the sordid details about his very dark past! Looks like Dougie likes to get in trouble with the law — his record shows multiple arrests for domestic violence and a felony drug possession charge.

Court records prove that in October 2010, Doug was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, which was later upgraded to a felony charge. According to In Touch, protective orders were issued by the courts and later sealed, but he was charged with violating those orders on five different occasions between October 2010 and July 2011.

Here’s more on his very worrisome past.

"From 2010 through 2013, Doug was in constant trouble with the law. Some lowlights include: A protective order against him was signed and served on Oct. 12, 2010. The order was to keep him away from the mother of his two children. In 2011 she requested the order be modified to "allow peaceful contact ... for joint counseling." The court granted that request. Court minutes reflect that Spedding was in custody in July 2011. In August of that year, he had SEVEN cases pending against him at the same time. In July 2011, Christina’s new man was also arrested and charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He eventually pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge and completed an 18-month diversion program. Ultimately, all charges against him were dismissed."

Well damn, Doug. Seems like you are just a pile of red flags with eyeballs and a semi functioning nervous system.

Stay away, Christina. Stay far away.