What exactly is going on with Conrad Hilton?

I have to make a confession. If you’ll allow me to opine a bit more than usual, I’ll tell you this: I think it’s a real shame that it’s 2017 and Conrad Hilton’s shenanigans are trending. It’s not 2006. The Hiltons are no longer a thing inasmuch as they are just some rich people who — thanks to Paris — enjoyed a bit of short-lived fame in the heyday of low-rise jeans, ratty extensions and questionable footwear.

Anyway, Conrad Hilton — Conrad Hughes Hilton III, if you’re nasty — has been having a pretty bad couple of days. According to Page Six, the 23-year-old was arrested Saturday for stealing his ex-girlfriend’s father’s car, driving it to her house, then launching into a homophobic and racist tirade against arresting officers. What a charmer!

The ex-girlfriend in question, Hunter Daily Salomon, got a restraining order against Hilton in 2015 after their split. According to the site, after stealing Rick Salomon’s* Bentley, Hilton made a quick stop to Daily Salomon’s house and tried to break in. He was charged with grand theft auto and is being held on $60,000 bail.

Now, the most-troubled Hilton’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, has requested that Hilton be released from jail to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Shapiro characterized Hilton’s behavior as “bizarre and unusual,” according to TMZ. Hilton’s parents have had trouble trying to help their son in recent years and have decided that his issues can’t be solved by discipline alone.

This is far from the first time Hilton has run into shenanigans of the highest degree. He tried breaking into Daily Salomon’s home when she first obtained the restraining order against him in 2015. He served two months in prison after admitting to using illegal substances — the ol’ marijuana and cocaine combo — during his parole. In 2014, he was given three years of probation for assaulting and intimidating flight attendants after going on a rant on an international flight.

Hopefully this dude gets help, and soon.

*Yes, that Rick Salomon — the one who co-starred with Conrad’s big sister Paris in her infamous sex tape, “One Night In Paris.” LOL, remember when sex tapes were like, a cool thing everyone did to raise their profile?