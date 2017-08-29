Corinne Olympios says she was not "a victim of Demario”

Corinne Olympios — of “Bachelor in Paradise” fame — is finally opening up about the scandal that rocked the reality television world earlier this summer. And she says, she doesn’t blame DeMario Jackson, at all.

The 24-year-old appeared on “Good Morning America” to set the record straight. And apparently, a reaction to drugs and alcohol was to blame. “It was like I went under anesthesia,” Olympios said in the interview. Apparently, the medication she was on impairs judgement and balance, can cause blackouts, and isn’t supposed to be mixed with alcohol — which Olympios says she didn’t know.

EXCLUSIVE: @CorinneOly in her first live interview. What she says really happened on set of #BachelorInParadise. https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/2HbpyKdJb6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

“It’s like I’m watching … not me, I’m watching someone else,” she said about watching the footage of her and DeMario’s hook up.

And in an interview with People, Olympios elaborates that she doesn’t blame DeMario for anything — although she released a statement before about being a victim.

“At that point in time, I saw myself as a victim of having something this serious happen to you and have the media paint you a certain way that you know you aren’t and having all these people make their judgments and comments and they don’t even know what happened or went on,” she told the magazine. “That’s what I’m a victim of. I never meant that I was a victim of DeMario. I strongly believe he had no bad intentions at all. It was all good. It was unfortunate that no one really knew how intoxicated I actually was at the time. I believe that nobody knew that. It was nobody’s fault. I was a victim of not really knowing what happened at the time. We were just really trying to get to bottom of everything.

“I’m really happy this is coming to an end,” she said. Me too, girl. I’m happy that you’re happy.