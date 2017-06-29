This is what David Beckham orders when he has a hankering for fast food.

David Beckham, former soccer player and current hottie, looks like he spends hours in the gym and is hand-fed only the most nutritious, protein-packed meals cooked to perfection by a team of heavenly angels. But sometimes, just like us, People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive” in 2015 eats fast food.

Beckham, 42, has modeled for H&M and Armani, appeared in movies like “Bend it Like Beckham,” made magazine covers great again and supports UNICEF and Malaria No More UK.

He recently was part of a parking lot photoshoot when he was spotted going through the McDonald’s drive thru in Bath, England.

“I am literally star struck! David beckham on the drive-thru,” Philip Moulton, a manager at McDonald’s, wrote on Facebook.

What did Posh Spice’s husband order?

A Big Mac meal and two cheeseburgers, Moulton revealed.

Beckham must be keeping up on his fitness, because the Golden Arches don’t seem to have hurt his tattooed temple at all.

Early morning box with the little man... Caught me with a right jab... Fun times @cruzbeckham 🥊 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Beckham played for Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team and won 19 major trophies during his 20-year career. He was the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France.

Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have four children: Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David and daughter Harper Seven. Legendary singer Elton John is Brooklyn and Romeo’s godfather; actress Elizabeth Hurley is their godmother.

Beckham has vowed to bring Major League Soccer to Miami. A 9-4 vote earlier this month by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners gave the consortium a total of nine acres on which to construct a soccer-specific 25,000 seat stadium in the Overtown neighborhood of the south Florida city.

More than three years have passed since Beckham unveiled his plan to bring an MLS team to Miami, and it is not quite yet a done deal despite clearing the recent hurdle.

Zoning approvals are still needed from the city, while the league has still not given the franchise final approval.

MLS lured former England captain Beckham to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 with a deal that included an option to purchase an expansion franchise at a discounted price.

But finding suitable land in crowded Miami proved difficult.

"We appreciate the support of the Mayor and the County Commissioners to assist in efforts to try to bring a Major League Soccer expansion team to Miami," MLS said in a statement.

Reuters contributed to this report.