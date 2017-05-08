David Spade and Naya Rivera would like to remind you they’re still a thing

David Spade is a 52-year-old man most beloved for his roles in “Just Shoot Me” — a television series that premiered 20 years ago — and “The Emperor’s New Groove,” — an admittedly flawless film that premiered 17 years ago. Naya Rivera is a 30-year-old who was in “Glee,” and tried to start a feud with co-star Lea Michele, except Lea Michele couldn’t be bothered. These two adults, who are proudly vying for the title of this year’s second most unlikely couple, are still happening. And they would kindly like to make sure you know.

Us Weekly has photos of the two stepping out for a dinner date in West Hollywood over the weekend. Rivera is wearing Marchesa, because of course she is. Spade is trying his best in a blue suit and tie and it looks fine, or whatever.

Rumors of this odd couple started in late March, after the two were caught canoodling in a pool. Yes. Canoodling. Photos surfaced of the two getting extremely cozy at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki. “The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. “They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together.” Okay!

The next day, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two were indeed enjoying each other’s company. “They started seeing each other a couple of weeks ago,” the source said. “It’s casual. They’re having fun.” Sure!

Rivera most recently was married to Ryan Dorsey, from 2014 to 2016. They share a 19-month-old son, Josey. Spade has a daughter, 8-year-old Harper, with ex-girlfriend Jillian Grace.

Also, for what it’s worth: Rivera and Spade originally met on the set of an upcoming comedy, “Mad Families,” a film written and starring Spade himself. Coincidence! Charlie Sheen also has a starring role, so you can guess just how classy this film will be.

That movie, much like this couple, is gonna be a hard pass for me.