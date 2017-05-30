Two rich born-again virgins got married this weekend

Over the Memorial Day weekend, while the rest of us were guzzling summer inspired cocktails and drowning in violent hangovers of our own making, celibate brunette Miranda Kerr married celibate Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. Mazel tov or whatever.

People has the boring details: Kerr, 34, and Spiegel, 26, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in southern California. I’m talking real intimate — there were only about 40 guests total. But that didn’t stop the ceremony from being um, how do you say, over the top? “For a small wedding it has been a huge production,” a source tells the mag. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted… She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

Part of the reason she may be so “ecstatic” is because the two were practicing celibacy which is old timey AF. In an interview with The Times of London earlier this year, Kerr was asked if she’s ready for another baby (she already shares six-year-old Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom). “Not yet. Not until after we get married,” she said. “My partner is very traditional.”

She then kind of insinuated that she and Spiegel were giving abstinence a try, saying, “We can’t… I mean we’re just… waiting.” Girl, I guess! I’m still not understanding, exactly, when abstinence became a cool thing for adults to do. Did I miss the announcement, or something?

The model met the Snapchat dude at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014. They got engaged in late July 2016 and made an announcement on Snapchat with a custom-made filter, naturally.

Most importantly, though? Congratulations to Kerr on marrying a 26-year-old dude. I’ve known a lot of 26-year-old dudes and they’re kind of the worst.