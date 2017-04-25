Faye Dunaway feels very guilty about that Oscars snafu

Faye Dunaway is finally opening up about ye olde Oscars mix up and she would like you to know she feels very, very badly.

The actress appeared on “NBC Nightly News” and chatted with Lester Holt about the incident that had us all like, wait, what's happening here? If you recall, way back in Febraury, Dunaway and Warren Beatty — erstwhile stars of “Bonnie & Clyde” — took to the stage to announce the award for Best Picture. Beatty announced “La La Land” as the winner for Best Picture, which was incorrect. Turns out, a PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant handed the actor the wrong envelope — an envelope with Emma Stone’s name on it (the actress had won the Best Actress award moments before). PricewaterhouseCoopers, you had one job!

Anyway, Dunaway is feeling very guilty and she showed up on an evening television program to tell middle America all about it. “[Beatty] took the card out, and he didn’t say anything,” she said. “He paused. He looked over at me, [then] offstage. He looked around. And I finally said, ‘You’re impossible.’ I thought he was joking… Warren’s like that. He kind of holds the power and makes people — a dramatic pause. But it’s part of his charm.” I think we have different definitions of “charm,” m’lady, but okay.

The 76-year-old also admitted she was stunned by the incident. “I could have done something, surely. Why didn’t I see Emma Stone’s name on the top of the card?”

After two agonizing minutes, the mistake was corrected and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” was correctly announced; albeit after the cast and crew of “La La Land” had come on stage to celebrate. And good thing: like Matt Prigge says — "in the age of Black Lives Matter, would this lilywhite confection, in which Ryan Gosling whitesplains jazz to John Legend, steal the Best Picture trophy detined for "Moonlight" — the film about a poor, gay black kid struggling to eke by?"

Methinks not.