Let’s talk about how much Gal Gadot made for “Wonder Woman”

On Tuesday, Elle reported that Gal Gadot made just $300,000 for “Wonder Woman,” a film that is expected to earn $600 million globally this week.

Before you start thinking, “Well, what wouldn’t I do for $300,000?” know this — Henry Cavilll, a man with the face of white Zeus and the charisma of a mildewy towel, reportedly made $14 million for his role in “Man of Steel.” And let’s be honest: “Man of Steel” wasn’t a very good movie.

Although it seems pretty bad on the surface, the disparity between their salaries can be somewhat explained. Cavill’s $14 million earnings include his base salary, sure. But his bonuses for box office performance are included too. $300,000 was simply Gadot’s initial rate, and doesn’t include any bonuses or anything fun like that.

A source tells Vanity Fair that that much money for ol’ Henry Cavill would be ridiculous anyway. “It certainly isn’t for one picture. That’s insane.”

Apparently, entry level actors are paid at lower rates. Marvel reportedly paid Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth a pathetic $500,00 for each of the first solo superhero outings. But they all earned much more for subsequent entries. So basically, Gadot, like so many before her, probably signed a lowball salary contract with promise of huge, future returns.

A source familiar with both Cavill’s and Gadot’s negotiations says, “If you do an apples to apples comparison, she was paid at least as much as he was.”

I mean apples and apples are the same fruit, but sure. Just make sure y’all give Gadot a comically large sized bag full of dollar bills whenever we get around to “Wonder Woman 2.” Because when it comes to charisma and the DC universe, she’s got Sad Ben Affleck and Handsome Mildew Towel Henry Cavill beat.

