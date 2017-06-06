Hey now: George and Amal welcome twins Ella and Alexander

George Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed twins early Tuesday morning, and can you even?

The couple released a statement, saying “This morning [we] welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into [our] lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.” Ella and Alexander, you guys! Those are some classy names, if I do say so myself.

The statement added that George is “sedated and should recover in a few days.” Damn, George. We get it. You're the joker in the family. You're preparing for the most rigorous role of your life: Embarassing father. But could you have let Amal have the spotlight for like, a second?

In February, the prolific, very handsome actor opened up about how much he was looking forward to becoming a father for the first time at the age of 56. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” he told Recontres de Cinema. “It’s going to change a lot of things, but you know, that’s life. LOL, what a brave understatement.

In March, Amal, an international human rights lawyer, urged the U.N. to support an investigation into the Islamic State’s crimes in Iraq. Nobody paid attention to her rousing speech — just what she was wearing and that she had George Clooney’s babies in her stomach. Rude!

Clooney always said that children weren’t a priority for him, but he basically changed his tune after marrying Amal, 39.

The couple wed September 2014, with some typically gorgeous star-studded nuptials in Venice, Italy. Emily Blunt and Bono were there for some reason.

Anyway, congratulations to the very attractive couple on what will surely be some very good looking babies!

Now it's just Beyonce's turn. We'll be waiting here, Bey.