Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t know what GOOP is about, either

Gwyneth Paltrow went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to admit what we all kind of expected: she doesn’t know a dang thing about her lifestyle website, Goop.

Paltrow’s website has been in existence for nearly ten exhausting years. I mean, I’m exhausted thinking about how long Goop has been around. And despite claiming that Goop is her full-time job, and that’s she’s in the office all day, every day, the 44-year-old doesn’t know much about the articles printed in the wellness section.

When asked about earthing — yeah, your guess is as good as mine — Paltrow basically gives a non-answer worthy of well, nothing. “So one of the things we like to do on Goop is find what the alternative world says about feeling good in the modern-day world. So, earthing—I don’t actually know that much about earthing, and it came out of me not knowing anything about earthing but hearing about it. They say that we lost touch with sort of being barefoot in the earth, and there’s some sort of electromagnetic thing that we’re missing. It’s good to take your shoes off in the grass.”

But then — oh, but then. She eventually lets out a cackle and says, literally, “I don’t know what the f—k we talk about!”

Then Kimmel asks her about why squatting while urinating is good for you. Again she admits she doesn’t know — and not only does she not know, but she’s never even read that article before.

Also, for what it’s worth, Paltrow appears on the show claiming she broke her foot running around her house, but wearing four-inch heels, so. Considering that and the fact that she doesn’t know anything about the company she runs, can you really trust a damn thing she says? Or a damn thing she peddles?

Maybe not, but you have to admit: the lady certainly has charm. Why, just last week she told The Edit that her biggest flaw is that she’s burdened with an appetite for success. And also, that she’s a great beauty. “People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane,’” she said. “Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive... I’m not saying I’m attractive I mean when you’re considered attractive.” She is brave.

Gwyneth Paltrow: relatable as ever.