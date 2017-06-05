Halle Berry isn’t pregnant, she just had a satisfying meal

Over the weekend, a gentle breeze blew through the dark corners of the Internet, whispering, “Is Halle Berry pregnant, or nah?” Looking at the photo, I thought to myself — “That doesn’t look pregnant. That looks like someone enjoyed a few healthy helpings of Chipotle,” having done the same thing just moments before.

Turns out, the thrice divorced 50-year-old was on the same page. Berry took to Instagram to offer a clear and concise message. “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” Yes, Halle. A girl can.

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Her rep also went on the defense, speaking with Page Six to put the rumors at rest. “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant.”

Rumors started flying after Berry attended the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday. She awkwardly cradled her abdomen most of the time, which is not something one typically does when their baby is comprised chiefly of food. It was pretty confusing!

The question is, who would she have been pregnant by, anyway? The Oscar winning actress finalized her divorce from Olivier Martinez last December. So unless this is a Megan Fox situation, doesn’t seem like that could be it.

Besides, it sure sounds like she’s taking a break from her messy AF romances — at least for the time being. “I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” the actress admitted in February. “We go in there with [the hope it will be a fairy tale], so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”

Instead, her focus right now is her children Nahla, 8, and Maceo, 3.

“Right now, being mom is my most important job and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important,” she said. “I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do. I’m more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do.”

So yeah, don't come for a lady with a slight bloat.