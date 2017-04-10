Halle Berry shares a rare photo of her son on Instagram

Halle Berry shared a candid photo of the back of her son’s head, and it’s really beautiful.

The 50-year-old posted a picture of 3-year-old Maceo in rumpled white pajamas staring serenely into the ocean through a window. I’m going to be honest: the photo is art directed really well.

When you find a pair of pj's that rock your world. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Berry has been pretty vigilant about protecting her children’s privacy, saying “I’m not at all ashamed of my children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children.”

The “BAPS” actress — OMG remember “BAPS” — prefers to distract from her children and keep her usually very messy love life front and center. Remember that time her exes Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez had a brawl, and followed it up by filing restraining orders on each other? Not cute!

The back of your baby’s head is really fantastic though, girl. Keep doing what you’re doing.