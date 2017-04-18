Harry Styles talks about Taylor Swift only when he’s forced to

Harry Styles, fan favorite of One Direction, and a man who increasingly looks like a young Mick Jagger with a significantly lower number of crippling addictions — cut his hair and sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about it. Just kidding. Instead, he’s talking about his solo debut album, Taylor Swift, and a bunch of other things. Let’s dive in.

First of all, Harry Styles knows one thing for sure: Women are the future.

“Most of the stuff that hurts me about what's going on at the moment is not politics, it's fundamentals," Styles says. Later he elaborates. “Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? … How can you say young girls don’t get it? They’re our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they keep the world going.

“Teenage girl fans — they don’t lie… They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick.”

Despite being a well-loved pop star, he goes to great lengths to be very boring in real life.

When interviewer Cameron Crowe notes that Styles is never up to no good — “no sex tapes, no TMZ meltdowns, no tell-all books written by the rehab nanny” (what does that even mean?) — Ben Winston, an executive producer and sort of foster-uncle to Styles, says a commitment to being absolutely dull is what keeps the 23-year-old shenanigan free. “Harry would choose boring over exciting. There is more chance of me going to Mars next week than there is of Harry having some sort of addiction.” No word yet on whether or not Winston is actually confessing to Styles numerous addictions, and also his plans to escape to Mars next week. I don’t know his life!

Even though Taylor Swift maybe used him to sell records, he’s totally chill about it.

“I mean, I don’t know if [“Out of the Woods” and “Style”] are about me or not… but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere.” Ugh, I hate a positive spin. “I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs.” Please note, Swift and Styles dated for approximately three entire months.

In conclusion, Harry Styles is either a major PR master, or just a really boring dude — albeit a boring dude with an amazing voice that I'm super into against my will. I, for one, can’t wait for him to be old and jaded and reminiscing inappopriately about ol' T. Swift and whoever else.