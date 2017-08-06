Someone has been body-shaming Hilary Duff

Someone has been bullying Hilary Duff or something. Because she’s taken to her Instagram to shut down body-shamers, but it’s like, who even is saying anything about her anyway?

"I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women and mothers of all ages,” she started. “I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September, and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, let's be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body-shamers as well. #kissmyass”

That “kiss my ass” hashtag, tho!

The “Younger” star has been sharing a variety of photographs of her and her son Luca enjoying their vacation. A few weeks ago, someone, knowing from her very curated Instagram that she wasn’t around, reportedly robbed her Los Angeles home.

After the robbery, Duff’s representative released a statement saying that, all in all, the experience was pretty horrifying for the former “Lizzie McGuire” star. "This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe. That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

Anyway, body-shaming is always bad, and my opinion is pretty unimportant. That being said, a. Duff looks great, and b. people who spend their free time scrambling for ways to shame celebrities’ bodies or lifestyles are lame.

Unless they’re into the paleo diet. That is just one thing I can’t forgive.