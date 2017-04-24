Jennifer Lopez met Alex Rodriguez after having a delicious cobb salad

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the beginnings of her romance with Alex Rodriguez and I’m not going to lie: It is basic AF.

The 47-year-old chatted with Ellen Degeneres and called Rodriguez a “great guy” before being forced to divulge the details of their very boring courtship.

You see, the “Shades of Blue” star was just having a cobb salad and some tortilla soup when she spotted the former Yankees shortstop. “It was very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by… For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder.” That small invasion of privacy led to the two scheduling a dinner date soon after, and the rest is history.

“We had a nice dinner,” Lopez remembers. But lest you think more than dinner was on the table, let J. Lo make something clear: “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date.” Cool, Jennifer Lopez has willpower!

The pair have been dating for three months, and recently went Instagram official. Rodriguez, 41, has gone on the record about liking Lopez because “she’s a very, very simple person,” and also described the time they are having as “good.” He’s a poet, basically.

Last week, InTouch reported that the pair were ready to tie the knot, despite only dating for a brief time and having four ex-spouses between the two of them. But when Ellen asked Lopez whether or not she was ready to have more children, Lopez threw her hands up in the air, exasperated with all of talking about her personal life, and said “We’re just having a nice time!”

So there you have it. According to both Lopez and Rodriguez, their relationship fluctuates between “good” and “nice.” Sounds boring, but if you guys are happy, I’m happy for you!