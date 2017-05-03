Hailee Steinfeld doesn’t get why you think she’s dating Justin Bieber

Hailee Steinfeld knows you think she’s dating Justin Bieber, but she would like you to know that she definitely is not.

After pictures surfaced of the 20-year-old and the 23-year old "Sorry" singer having an intimate conversation, rumors started flying that the two were more than friends. I mean, do YOU have intimate conversations with people you’re not romantically involved with? I didn’t think so!

Anyway, the "Edge of Seventeen" actress set the record straight on Sirius XM. “No I am not [dating Justin]. I know it’s crazy, I don’t know why people make such a big deal.” Um, because we have nothing else to do with our lives except for obsessing about the romantic comings and goings of celebrities, Hailee. Clearly.

“We’re friends, we’ve been friends for years and yeah,” she continues.

Also, she didn’t mention this, but Steinfeld already has a boyfriend. His name is Cameron Smoller and he looks like the kind of guy who would play the male best friend who got hot over the summer in a three episode arc of “Lizzie McGuire.”

🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Known As Camelton (@cameronsmoller) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Stoller and Steinfeld show up a lot on each other's Instagram pages. And! They were literally just spotted together at the Nylon Midnight Garden Party during Coachella, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Besides, Justin Bieber is no longer the hot commodity he once was. Nobody is strapping themselves to Bieber's bootstraps in a weak attempt to gain fame anymore. I mean, we’re talking about a guy who headbutted another guy at a pre-Grammys party. He also maybe peed on himself in public once. What I’m saying is that he’s not the most together dude.

So yeah, it is rude to think that Hailee would stoop so low. Sorry Justin! I know you’re trying to get it together but you’re just not there yet. Better luck with your next victim — I mean — potential romantic partner!