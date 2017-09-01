Mindy Kaling talks about marriage for one of those airline magazines

When news broke that Mindy Kaling — she of "The Mindy Project" and "The Office" — fame was expecting, I imagine we all had the same series of questions. Who is she dating, even? Is she secretly married? Is this a fever dream? Why won't she tell us her business? WHO IS HER BABY DADDY!?

Thankfully, in an interview with American Way Magazine for American Airlines (I know), Kaling is opening up about... well, none of that. But we can scrape through her words for any hints, if you'd like.

“My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over — romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious,” Kaling tells the magazine. “I think a lot of women respond to that.”

She continues, “On TV, we don’t see the discomfort that a lot of husbands feel when their wives have really demanding full-time jobs, but in almost every one of my married friends’ relationships, this is the biggest single cause of stress.”

So you're talking about marriage, but you're not publically linked to anyone, so Mindy, come on baby, tell me: What does this all mean? I mean, I think it means, mind your damn business, but I'm not quite sure. Could you confirm?

Kaling announced her pregnancy in July and confirmed it later on Today. Nobody really ever knows who she is dating; but she's been linked to a dude named Benjamin Nugent, who she dated from 2008 to 2012; long-time BFF, one-time BF B.J. Novak; and of course, Cory Booker. As far as her baby daddy, I imagine it's one of them or like, a Disney prince but IRL.

So there you have it. Kaling is probably not married, but maybe she is secretly but mostly it's none of our business. Mmkay?