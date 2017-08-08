J Law blamed for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

After Chris Pratt and Anna Faris officially announced their separation on social media, fans on Twitter, apropos of nothing, decided it’s J. Law’s fault. She’s hot and she recently costarred with Pratt in “Passengers,” so she must be the homewrecker!

The announcement, posted on Pratt's Facebook account (and a nearly identical message on Faris' Instagram) reads, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Can you read between the lines? Clearly he’s referring to J. Law!

Sure, the male human embodiment of a golden retriever and America’s favorite effortless cool girl may have indulged in a semi-abusive relationship while trapped on a spaceship. Sure, they're both blond, seem down-to-earth, and likely fun to drink beers with. But none of that indicates they ever smashed or are planning to shack up together.

This isn’t the first time the rumor mill has linked the two. Back in 2015, Star Magazine alleged that Faris was worried about her husband and Lawrence cheating on the set of the problematic outerspace romance. In response, the 38-year-old actress told US Weekly, “This has been blindsiding to us. We have an incredible relationship. It has been weirdly stinging.”

The theories this time around are no more convincing:

I don't know why but I blame Jennifer Lawrence for Chris and Anna getting divorced pic.twitter.com/5bPxEmecNe — Matthew Paul (@TheMattHart2007) August 7, 2017

Today's Headline: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating.

Next Month's Headline: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence dating. pic.twitter.com/H96joUcpXV — Vıɴ (@___Vin) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Farris are filing for divorce. I feel like Jennifer Lawrence has a role in this. Bitch has a role in everything. — Jumah 🇵🇸 (@WokeMutant) August 7, 2017

The way Chris Pratt looked at Jennifer Lawrence in interviews... I saw this separation coming. 😍 — Saadiqah** (@saadiqah) August 7, 2017

Luckily, some folks see the absurdity.

Haters THEN: Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence have no chemistry in Passengers

Haters NOW: Jennifer Lawrence is the reason for their divorce pic.twitter.com/b12wvtQOES — cake (@pipslawrence) August 7, 2017

I'm taking the high road and blaming Jennifer Lawrence. — Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) August 7, 2017

In reality, Lawrence has been busy dating director Darren Aronofsky since last fall. She stars in his latest, a thriller called Mother!, out in September. Javier Bardem plays her husband, so, uh, you better watch out, Penelope.