If Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx aren't really together, is love real?

Jamie Foxx is denying his romance with Katie Holmes, and enough already.

According to Perez Hilton, the 49-year-old actor was spotted by paparazzi at LAX earlier this week. When a photographer asked him if he and Holmes, 38, were an item, he said “Fake news, fake news.”

A diligent fan, ever so brave, asked Foxx, “Is it fake news?” In response, Jamie offered a half-hearted “C’mon.” Interesting (not really)! Then, when the photog noted that he and Katie were cute together, Jamie quipped “Thanks for saying I’m cute.”

To be fair, he was talking to a paparazzi, so I would take his flippant response with a large dosing of salt substitute. And it’s not like he said, “no,” you know?

According to the Daily Mail, Foxx had a really hard time wiping a “tell-tale smile off his face” when the photographer kept bringing up Holmes. Must be love! They also note that despite wearing dark sunglasses, there was no concealing the “look of love that crept onto his face.” I guess!

A week ago, Us Weekly reported that Foxx and Holmes were ready to go public after a romantic getaway to Paris. “She’s tired of playing this hiding game,” a source told the mag. “She’s head-over-heels for him.”

The pair have reportedly been dating since 2013, which is just short of a century in celebrity time. This year, they’ve been spotted a bit more than usual: first, the “Dawson’s Creek” star joined her “Ray” beau at an NYC eatery last month. Yes, in public! Where people could identify their faces! And in early May, she visited Foxx in Paris, where he is filming a Robin Hood remake that nobody asked for.

So yeah, in case you were wondering, these two are definitely still happening, and it’s definitely still mostly boring. Good for them, though.