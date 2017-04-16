Janet Jackson wants to let you know everything is fine

Allow Janet Jackson to assure you: Despite all of this divorce drama , everything is a-OK.

The pop icon, who is in the process of divorcing her third husband, took to Twitter to share a photo of her and her three-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana. I can exclusively confirm, right here and right now, that he is a very good looking baby.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

Kind of reeks of an attempted misdirection, doesn’t it? I mean, this picture is the first time the 50-year-old has posted to Twitter since November of last year. Is Jackson trying to change the conversation?

If so, her soon to be ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, is totally in on it. According to E! Online , the Qatari billionaire shared a heartfelt message on his personal website entitled “Love” directed at Jackson. "To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” he wrote. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x." No word yet on why Al Mana has a personal website, or why he’s using it as his personal, emo internet diary.