Will custody be an issue in Janet Jackson's divorce?

Janet Jackson's divorce is heating up.

The pop star showed up to divorce court with a full on entourage, including her brother Randy Jackson and you know, all of her legal team. The 51-year-old is, of course, in the midst of a divorce battle with estranged husband and Qatari billioniare Wissam Al Mana. The split could get her up to $200 million under tearms of their prenup.

Both Jackson and Al Mana were spotted leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday, months after the singer confirmed their separation in a video to her fans. “I just want to keep it real with you guys,” she says. “Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

In the same video message, the “Dammn Baby” singer announced that her Unbreakable tour will kick off in September. She had originally rescheduled the tour to accommodate the birth of her son Eissa, who was born in January. Now, sources claim that custody of their newborn son could be an issue — especially as she prepares for her major tour. Reps for the singer have yet to comment.

News of the divorce first broke in April. Al Mana reportedly was a super controlling dude prone to reclusiveness. “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts,” shared a source close to the couple.

Al Mana also made her stop doing videos featuring any bumping or grinding — and you know Janet Jackson is all about the bumping and grinding.

Let's hope this doesn't get "Nasty," sorry couldn't help myself.