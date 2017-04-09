Janet Jackson splits from very rich husband of five years

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have split after five years of marriage. Sigh.

According to Page Six, Al Mana reportedly was a super controlling dude prone to reclusiveness. No thanks! “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts,” shared a source close to the couple.

Al Mana also made her stop doing videos featuring any bumping or grinding — and if you know anything about Janet Freakin’ Jackson, she’s all about the bumping, and also the grinding. It’s kind of her specialty.

The couple welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, in January. But they soon learned what every teenager on “Teen Mom” has learned — a baby doesn’t really solve your problems.

No word yet on whether Jackson will seek spousal or child support and this is a bummer. So let’s all just listen to “The Velvet Rope,” because it is a very good, very classic Janet Jackson album that will help ease the pain.