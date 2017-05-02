Janet Jackson is over the divorce, ready to get back to touring

Janet Jackson — a woman in the midst of a divorce she would very much like to distract you from — is going back on tour.

According to Vulture, the “Dammn Baby” singer announced on Monday that her Unbreakable tour will kick off in September. The 50-year-old had originally rescheduled the tour to accommodate the birth of her son Eissa, who, as we have established, is very cute.

The pop icon gives us a little bit of extra, which is much appreciated. She talks about her son, saying “I thank God for him. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a happy baby.” Aw!

She also briefly mentions the divorce. “I just want to keep it real with you guys,” she says, cheebones a-glistening. “Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.” Okay, not as juicy as I needed, but that will do.

Jackson also mentions that her tour has been renamed the State of The World tour in the interim. Which is absolutely not political at all. “It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.” Hm. Sounds like politics to me.

News broke in April that Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, had split after five years of marriage. Al Mana was reportedly a super controlling dude prone to bouts of reculusiveness: a source close to the couple shared, "She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her apperance and even the way she performed at concerts." Al Mana also made her stop doing videos featuring any bumping or grinding, which is kind of Janet Jackson's thing.

Here's hoping the supposedly unpolitical State of the World tour is a return to form. I expect Jackson to flaunt her body in revealing clothing and give the floor a few dry humps. You know, just going back to normal.