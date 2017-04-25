Channing Tatum seduced Jenna Dewan Tatum wearing Uggs and a sombrero

Jenna Dewan Tatum is dishing about how she first started dating her now-husband, Channing, and it is pretty much just as charming as you think.

Jenna, 36, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show to let us all know that she played hard to get before she and Channing made their relationship official.

It all started on the set of “Step Up,” a film that unfortunately encouraged so many spin offs it makes me literally sick. “I said, ‘Well look, if you want to date other people and be free that’s totally fine,” she told Degeneres. “But we’re not gonna hang out and watch movies. You have to figure out what you want because I want a relationship.’”

Her ultimatum — which I must admit was pretty legit — worked in her favor: Three days later, Tatum came a knockin’ on her hotel door. “He said he had the chance to be free and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” Jenna remembered, laughing the laugh of a woman who has brilliantly plotted her way into the pants of a fine young gentleman. “He’s in a sombrero, underwear and Ugg boots and said, ‘Let’s do this.’” Then, they did it.

The couple has been together ever since, wedding in 2009 and welcoming their daughter, Everly, in 2013.

Jenna recently spilled on their sex life, admitting that yes, they do have sex sometimes and also, yes, she resents being asked whether or not she keeps it fresh, because that’s a rude question. “I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves,” she told Redbook. “People always ask, ‘Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?’ I hate that question. I’m like, ‘No. Why is it for your man? I do things to keep it fresh for myself.” True.

So yeah, they’re still charming — at least as far as celebrity couples go.