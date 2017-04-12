Jenna Dewan Tatum would like to talk to you about her sex life

Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband, Channing Tatum, have sex sometimes. As married couples are wont to do. But most married couples don’t talk to Redbook about it.

That’s where Dewan Tatum differs, you see. She wants you all to know that she keeps the surprises coming — but mostly for her own benefit. “I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves,” she says. “People always ask, ‘Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?’ I hate that question.” Me too. Also like, what is the “it” we’re talking about here? I’m worried.

“I do things to keep it fresh for myself,” the 36-year-old continues. Noble! The rest of us could say or do the same, but we’re not married to the star of “Magic Mike,” so maybe we have slightly less incentive.

The two met on the set of 2006’s “Step Up,” and are one of Hollywood’s less annoying couples. Here’s a video of Dewan Tatum giving her husband a “Magic Mike” inspired lapdance on “Lip Sync Battle” to give you more of an idea of what their sex life may or may not be like.