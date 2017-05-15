Jenna Dewan Tatum used to date Justin Timberlake, was not a rebound

Jenna Dewan Tatum is an actress and dancer who has admitted her now-husband Channing Tatum seduced her with the help of Uggs and a sombrero. Justin Timberlake is a singer who took *NSYNC’s split very personally. Apparently, these two conventionally attractive people dated. And now, Dewan Tatum is relunctantly dishing about it.

On an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the 36-year-old admitted that she briefly dated Timberlake after he broke up with Britney Spears. “We dated! Not that long. We were like, friends, that then dated and we’re just really good friends now.” But to be clear, this wasn't a rebound fling or anything. “I was not the rebound! I was very clear not to be [a rebound].” The two met when Dewan Tatum worked as a backup dancer on his tour.

I mean, Dewan Tatum is definitely Timberlake’s type: athletic, pretty, very defined chin area. Look at Jessica Biel and tell me otherwise.

The "World of Dance" judge also notes that the rumored dance-off between Spears and Timberlake was completely made up. That's right: Despite what Lifetime showed in their Britney Spears biopic nobody asked for, "Britney Ever After," the iconic early aughts couple didn't settle their breakup by dancing it out. Insert sad face pouting emoji here. "It never happened, people! It was in tabloids and everyone thought this happened." You're killing me, Dewan Tatum! "I really wish I could say that that happened because that would be the coolest story in the world... I wish I could say that but no, it never happened." Oh well.

Anyway, everything worked out. Dewan Tatum is now married to Channing Tatum! Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel! And Britney, well: she’s doing the best of all. She’s suspended in some sort of permanent adolescence and has a hot 23-year-old boyfriend. Talk about hashtag goals.