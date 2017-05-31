Jennifer Garner wants to assure you that her post-divorce life is A-OK

Jennifer Garner — or perhaps, a source close to Jennifer Garner, or Jennifer Garner in the guise of an anonymous source, who knows? — wants you to know she is doing great after her recent divorce from Sad Ben Affleck. Just in case you were wondering.

According to People, she’s settling in just fine as a single mom. The 45-year-old, who filed for divorce from Affleck, 44, in April is doing A-OK. “This has really been the most difficult decision for her,” says the source. “But it’s time to focus on the future.”

Part of the future is all those dang kids they have — Seraphina, 11, Violet, 8 and Samuel, 5. “They want to be sure the kids are comfortable,” says the source who is close to both Garner and Affleck. Pretty sure it’s Seraphina herself. “It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: Their children.”

And if you think the “Wakefield” actress is going to pull a Kourtney Kardashian (you know, find herself a pretty young thing that Affleck can be jealous and petty over), allow me to dash your hopes right now. The source says she isn’t even thinking about dating right now. Even though like, nobody asked. Come on Seraphina! “She will eventually, but it will be awhile before she does. She’s certainly not jumping up and down and screaming, ‘I’m single!’ and planning dates. She still says Ben was the love of her life.”

Imagine a world where sad, sweaty Ben Affleck is the love of your life. This woman has suffered enough already.

Affleck, a gentle giant with a mournful disposition, and Garner, the smiley lady from the Capital One commercials, were married in 2005 and together for a total of 12 years. An eternity, basically. Very happy to know that Garner is living her life just like all of us expected and that she’s not hung up over the dude who is having a crisis over playing Batman.