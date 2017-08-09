Jennifer Lawrence is crazy for her director boyfriend

As you may well know, Jennifer Lawrence stars as the lead in “Mother!” alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem. And her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, is the director. With bone-chilling films under his belt — like "Requiem for a Dream" and "Black Swan" — we know Aronofsky is capable of making a good ass thriller. Apparently not just on screen, but in J. Law's personal life too.

From the look of the trailer, Lawrence is clearly losing her mind, and it’s not just an act. In an interview with Vogue for the September Issue, she said, “I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life... I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK.” Poor J. Law! It’s a good thing she has the support of her man on set — or does she?

Lawrence also tells the magazine that the role was so demanding, at one point she had a hyperventilation attack and dislocated a rib on set. And Aronofsky showed no sympathy for his girlfriend.

The Academy Award winner continues to confess that one scene was so extreme she needed to get oxygen between takes. And while she had the oxygen tubes in her nostrils, Aronofsky told her, "It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again." Yikes!

How did the 26-year-old respond? “I was just like, ‘Go f—k yourself,’” she tells Vogue. Well, at least the crew on set had J. Law's back. They reportedly set up a “happy place” for her on set to preserve her well-being from the stressful role. The tent was filled with her favorite guilty pleasures — "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" episodes playing on loop and gum-balls, of course. Aronofsky was no part of that however; he reveals that the starlet’s reality TV obsession is “vastly disappointing.” But nonetheless, these two seem to be in love, even though they certainly aren't your typical match made in heaven.

The two have been linked for a year now, and became an item officially after production ended. Lawrence admits that even during filming, she was feeling Aronofsky. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me.” How cute — ish. We can't wait to see the performance that won over such an interesting dude.