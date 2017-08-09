Jennifer Lawrence doesn't like people from Harvard

The actress revealed her disdain for the university's alumni in a Vogue interview.

J Law is not a fan of the Crimson. Photo by Getty Images

Don't expect to see Jennifer Lawrence on any campuses around Cambridge anytime soon.

Between talking about the Kardashians to hyping up her new movie "Mother!," the Oscar-winning actress covers a lot of ground in her new interview with Vogue. However, it's her thoughts on Harvard University that might not sit well Bay State folks and Crimson alumni.

Lawrence threw some major shade at the institution while chatting about new boyfriend and "Mother!" director Darren Aronofsky, who happens to be a Harvard grad. Luckily, she's been able to see past his Ivy League roots in order to a foster a budding relationship with the filmmaker.

"I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard,” Lawrence told Vogue. “He’s not like that.”

Despite his Harvard background, Lawrence seems to be smitten with Aronofsky, saying that he's an "amazing father" and that their recently revealed relationship is far from confusing.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused," Lawrence said. "And I’m never confused with him.”

Hopefully her less-than-positive thoughts about Harvard don't extend to other aspects of Massachusetts. Lawrence has spent a bit of time in and around Boston in recent years to film a few projects, including "Joy" and "American Hustle," the later of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2014.