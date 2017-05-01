Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly are definitely happening

In late April, news broke that “Grey’s Anatomy” star, and Black Twitter bae Jesse Williams filed for divorce from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. The couple were together for thirteen years and married for five.

Now, reports are out that Williams split from his wife for Minka Kelly, of all people. In fact, a source tells Page Six that Williams and Kelly are definitely seeing each other. “They started seeing each other last year. He ended things with his wife this year… People know [about the relationship], but weren’t saying anything because he was still married.”

This move is decidedly unchill of Williams. Allow me to explain.

Williams’ main motivation for divorce was reportedly that he just wants to be a big time Hollywood star which — a regular Brad Pitt which, LOL, in your dreams dude. A source spilled to Page Six: “He wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy. Jesse wants to do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star.

“He’s drinking his own Kool-Aid and it’s ‘the Jesse show.’ He’s dead f—king wrong.” Oh snap, ya burnt Williams!

His friends are legitimately talking to different news outlets, because they are that disappointed in Williams, 35. “He’s going to wake up and be like, ‘What did I do?’ He has two children. This isn’t Hollywood, where you can say ‘cut,” the source said. “[He and Minka] are in lust.

A source close to Williams claims that he and Kelly, 36, recently met while working on a video game in France. Which is a lie, because they were both in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” in 2013. I suppose they both just conveniently forgot.

Neither Williams nor Kelly have commented on this news of their torrid love affair; but Kelly has removed commenting from an Instagram picture of the two of them, so I believe the pair them are foolish enough to be together. Which is… unfortunate.

Last meal en Paree post 15hr workday! Time for silly. 🍷 A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Oh boy, fame is one hell of a drug, huh?