Let’s talk about Jessica Chastain’s rich Italian husband

Over the weekend, Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain married a rich Italian man. His name is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and that’s a lot of names, my dude!

The 40-year-old actress had been dating Passi de Preposulo, 34, for five years before tying the knot. Chastain, hasn’t said much about her now-husband, since she’s like, private about her private life or whatever.

But she has mentioned, a few times, how happy she is with him. Less than a year after they started dating, the “Zookeeper’s Wife” actress told Extra’s Mario Lopez that she was very happy with the many-named man. “It’s a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well.” Aw!

The couple wed in Treviso, a city in northern Italy less than an hour north of Venice. What better place to say your “I do's” than at the family estate? Oh yeah, the Passi de Preposulos have a family freaking estate.

About now, you’re probably wondering who Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo is, with his family estates and his names and his marrying Jessica Chastain. Well, I’m here to help. Here’s what we know about this Chastain’s new hubby.

He’s got that hot, noble blood.

Technically, we should be calling him Count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. Passi de Preposulo was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years, according to People. That’s legit!

His family is in the wine game.

If Chastain decided to marry Passi de Preposulo just because his family makes prosecco, well. Could you blame her? Pass the Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi, please.

He bougie AF and works in high fashion.

He now works for Moncler, but he used to be the director of public relations for Armani. He considers Roberta Armani, the niece of Giorgio Armani, his mentor. Roberta Armani, y’all!

He maybe loves hanging out with A-listers.

He counts George Clooney, Julia Roberts, thirsty Leonardo Dicaprio, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes as friends and/or occasional acquaintances.

Congratulations, Chastain. Looks like you nabbed a good one.