Johnny Depp has lost his damn mind

Forgive me for this, but: Just call him Johnny Debt! I’m sorry.

Okay, but really: Johnny Depp — a mustachioed wax figure adorned with a variety of dangly buy-one-get-one necklaces from Claire’s — is in debt and is blaming everyone but himself. Because he’s a tried and true perpetual man child.

The actor is still knee-deep in a lawsuit against his ex-managers, alleging that The Management Group (TMG) didn’t properly monitor his spending. According to Vulture, he’s claiming that their negligence and put him $40 million in debt, steering him toward high-interest loans and failing to make loan and tax payments on time.

TMG fired back, claiming Depp was out of control and living a “selfish, reckless and irresponsible lifestyle.” Their suit alleges that “Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.” Judging from what I know about his extensive scarf collection and his affinity for drug store brand gel eyeliner, I would agree with TMG’s claim.

Depp’s current defense? He doesn’t spend recklessly, and if he did spend recklessly, it certainly has nothing to do with his debt. The 53-year-old also contends that his personal spending shouldn’t even be a topic of discussion in this ongoing legal battle — even though that’s exactly what this is about.

Besides, he only spent $5 million on a specially-made cannon with which to shoot Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes over Aspen, Colorado. You call that reckless spending? Oh? You do? Well, I guess we’re all on different pages here.

He told the Wall Street Journal, “It’s my money. If I want to buy $15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing… Why didn’t they drop me as a client if I was so out of control?” Yeah, totally makes sense why you’re broke dude. So glad you’re taking responsibility!

Remind me what is appeal is, besides being hot actor 20-odd years ago?