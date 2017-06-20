Jon Hamm would like to be recognized as more than a pretty face

Jon Hamm, a man best known for “Mad Men” and airing out his um, “ham” in public, is handsome, I guess. If that's what you're into. And if you are, that's totally fine! But listen, that doesn’t matter — sure, his face is what has gotten him his success so far, but he wants to be known for more than just that, you know?

Apparently, Hamm was low-key offended when Edgar Wright, director of “Baby Driver” — staring Hamm himself, as well as Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey — told The Guardian it’s hard to find dudes that are hot and also hilarious. “It’s rare to find a dramatic actor who’s also funny. Handsome people aren’t usually funny either.”

And man, that just ticked Hamm off!

“That’s certainly not my experience,” the 46-year-old replied to the paper. “Kristen Wiig is a beautiful lady, and she’s one of the funniest people I know. And Tina Fey, Amy Poehler…” When pressed to describe an actual dude that is funny and handsome, he starts with Aziz Ansari which, yas! But then, he quickly goes for the obvious.

“Yeah. And Tom Cruise is really funny. And George Clooney, Matt Damon…”

Then he attempts to assure the interviewer that he really, really is more than a pretty face. Why doesn’t the world get that?

“I bring more to the table than what I represent physically," he says. "And it’s a daily struggle to prove that.” Life’s tough, isn’t it?

“Obviously it’s a lovely thing for people to say… [I’m handsome], but sometimes it comes with a sh—y dig underneath.”

Beyonce said it best: Pretty hurts. Doesn’t it, Hamm?

Follow Rachael Vaughan Clemmons on Twitter — @rachaelclemz