Don’t worry: It looks like Kim & Kanye are still together

Today is Kanye West’s birthday. Happy birthday Kanye, you tortured genius, or whatever, you! And apparently he has gotten the greatest gift of all — a Bahamian vacation with his wife, Kim Kardashian.

That’s right. Despite rumours that the two were headed to the quaint town of Splitsville — population, a whole lot of people — the truth is that the couple intermittently known as Kimye is just having like, the best time in the Bahamas right now, celebrating Kanye’s 40th year of life.

Kim gave her better half the most fitting tribute she could think of: a shoutout on Instagram. Duh! “Happy Birthday babe I love you so much!” she wrote. “You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you.” Touching.

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

The couple rented a private island in the Bahamas to ring in West’s fourth decade, because they are very committed to doing the most. It’s a lifestyle! And although the home they stayed in would usually cost a cool $44,000 a night, it’s pretty likely that Kardashian found a way around the pricetag.

Why else would the famous teetotaler post variously about her love for Casamigos tequila without a #ad or #spon in sight?

I know Cindy drinks this so I'm in!!! #Casamigos A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Casamigos — a brand owned by no other than George Clooney, recent dad, and Rande Gerber, husband of perpetual babe Cindy Crawford — apparently has a third co-owner, Mike Meldman, whose home the Kardashian-Wests are currently staying in. The likelihood that she traded these suspicious, thirsty AF posts for a free stay on a private island? Pretty dang high.

I’m not even mad. I would do it too.