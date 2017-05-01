Kanye West can’t be bothered, will not attend the Met Gala

Kanye West has blessed us. The 39-year-old rapper will not terrify thousands upon thousands of innocent people with ice blue color contacts. Because this year, he’s opted out of the Met Gala.

According to PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian will be attending the Met Gala all alone, in a Vivienne Westood dress. I imagine she'll be lookin’ like a modern day Cinderella at the ball, losing her glass slipper like an irresponsible human. Can’t wait.

The “Famous” rapper is keeping it low-key this year, as he quietly recovers. “He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids,” a source tells the mag. “Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo.”

West is reportedly still “very much enjoying his time off from public events,” after his hospitalization for exhaustion in November. The nine-day-stint helped to strengthen West and Kardashian’s marriage, a source tells Us Weekly. “She didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness." And Kanye is serious about treatment, with a source telling the mag that he's willing to do anything. "Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy. He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.” Good for you, dude!

This will be the first year Kim attends Anna Wintour’s fashion prom for grown ups without Kanye. They first were invited in 2013, when Kardashian wore that awful, meme worthy dress. Last year, they dressed complimentary as short, beautiful metallic robots in Balmain, because of course. It was all very glam Rosie the Robot Maid from “The Jetsons.”

But in case you were worried — you weren’t, right? — Kardashian won’t be lonely. Sisters Kendall (she of the horrible Pepsi ad) and Kylie (she of the horrible highlighter hair) are expected to attend as well. Times have really changed. Back in the day, Anna Wintour said that one Kardashian was plenty when it came to an invitation for the highly coveted event. But I suppose nowadays, Kardashian adjacent is just fine.